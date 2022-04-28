A series of break-ins at the Modera Hollywood apartment complex has residents worried.

The first known burglary of the complex at Highland and Selma avenues was April 3, when a suspect wearing a blue hoodie could be seen walking up and down a hallway.

Police say he busted into a unit in the middle of the night while residents were asleep.

“[He] then took the victim’s property and began using the victim’s credit cards,” said Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

It wasn’t until the next day that the victims realized their cards had been stolen, and by then, the thief had charged more than $1,000 to them. A $2,000 purse and AirPods were also snatched.

That same suspect was seen at least two more times on the property this week.

Police say he burglarized another apartment on Monday, and on Wednesday, he unsuccessfully attempted to break into another unit.

The victim from the first break-in recognized the intruder, confronted him and ran him off the property while calling police.

One resident, who asked not to be identified to protect her safety, said the situation is “definitely frightening.”

“I felt secure and now I’m questioning that because of what’s been happening. I don’t know … They said they’d be ramping up after the first incident but now there’s a second one,” she said.

KTLA reached out to the property manager but has yet to hear back.

An email sent out to all Modera residents reads, “We share your concern and frustration with this unauthorized individual. While we are diligent and proactive regarding security, we cannot guarantee that crime will not occur in our neighborhood. We take these matters very seriously.”

In the meantime, the LAPD offered a reminder.

“Just make sure if you’re home, lock your doors, even when you leave, lock your doors,” Hernandez said. “That’s an important part detectives are asking the community to do.”

Editor’s note: One victim in this case is an employee of KTLA, who is not being identified to protect their safety.