An encampment of homeless people that sits adjacent to a pair of schools in Hollywood has parents and city officials concerned for the students’ safety.

Perhaps the most problematic aspect of the encampment is that it blocks the sidewalk, forcing students from Selma Avenue Elementary School and Larchmont Charter School to walk in the street on their way to and from school.

Footage from the scene shows multiple tents and multiple people, possibly students, stepping into the street to get around the encampment.

In that same stretch of Selma Avenue, lines of cars wait to drop off and pick up children, forcing children to dodge traffic.

School officials told KTLA they’ve called police multiple times about the encampment, including this week.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made Monday after an altercation at the camp.

“Since March, we’ve had nine homeless-related incidents in the area, within about 500 foot radius of the school,” said Capt. Ben Fernandes. “Out of those nine incidents, we’ve made five arrests.”

Fernandes also stressed that Hollywood leads Los Angeles in violent crime reduction, with a 22% decrease so far this year.