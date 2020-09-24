Homeless man fatally shot by deputy outside San Clemente hotel ‘grabbed one of the deputies’ weapons’: Sheriff

The man shot and killed by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy had “grabbed one of the deputies’ weapons” during a physical altercation in San Clemente, officials said Thursday.

Preliminary findings show one deputy shot twice, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said during a news conference.

The two deputies approached 42-year-old Kurt Andras Reinhold outside Hotel Miramar, at 2222 S. El Camino Real, at about 1:12 p.m. Wednesday and a scuffle broke out.

“During the physical altercation, Mr. Reinhold grabbed one of the deputies’ weapons and appears to have tried to bring it out of the holster,” Barnes said. “It’s not clear from the video if Mr. Reinhold was able to completely unholster the weapon — that will be part of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Department released a still from surveillance video from the hotel that appears to show the Reinhold’s hand near or on a deputy’s holster while he and the deputies were struggling on the ground.

Deputies are seen involved in an altercation with a man before a deputy shot him in San Clemente on Sept. 23, 2020. (OCSD)

“When the video is released, you’ll see it was it was a significant struggle with Mr. Reinhold that went on for some time, and the deputy did state four different times, ‘he’s got my gun,’ on four separate occasions — that was confirmed with at least one video I saw that was independently provided by a witness, where he acknowledged hearing the deputy say ‘he’s got my gun,'” Barnes said.

The Sheriff’s Department had previously said the shooting happened roughly three minutes after deputies made contact with the man.

At one point during the scuffle, the man appeared to be on top of the deputies while the second was on top of him on the side of the road as cars drove past, video obtained by KTLA shows.

The deputies have been placed on leave, as is customary for critical incidents, and they will both be evaluated before they return to work, the sheriff said.

The two deputies, an eight-year veteran and a 13-year veteran, were both part of the department’s 25-member homeless outreach team.

The sheriff did not provide information on why the two deputies initially made contact with Reinhold, but explained that their job is “to engage with and offer services to those members of our community who are experiencing homelessness.”

“The manner in which they contacted him will be part of the district attorney’s investigation,” Barnes said.

The deputies’ training includes crisis intervention training and deescalation, according to the sheriff.

Reinhold had been in the area for about a month and had other interactions with deputies working in the city of San Clemente as part of the homeless outreach team, according to the department.

“We do know that deputies had offered services to Reinhold previously, but he was not receptive of those offers,” Barnes said.

Protests broke out in San Clemente Thursday in the wake of the shooting, one that comes at a time of national unrest over police violence.

Five people were arrested during the protests in San Clemente. Those in in custody were suspected of disturbing the peace and not following directives of law enforcement personnel. One arrest was for vandalism of a police car, Barnes said.

Please see me statement regarding yesterday’s deputy-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/bfnFk2FrN0 — OC Sheriff Don Barnes (@OCSheriffBarnes) September 24, 2020