Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in East L.A.

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in East Los Angeles early Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:55 a.m. in the 500 block of South Woods Avenue before deputies responded to the scene for a call about shots fired, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon arrival they were directed to a rear yard of a residence, where they discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the department said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives were searching for witnesses and surveillance video in the area as they continue to investigate. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

