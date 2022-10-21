A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. and declared the victim dead at the scene.

He was identified as James Ambrozio.

Deputies discovered the victim’s injuries and homicide investigators responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-890-4908.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.