Homicide suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Ontario police in South L.A.

Investigators appear at the scene of a shooting involving a homicide suspect and Ontario police officers in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles on May 4, 2021. (KTLA)

A homicide suspect is in custody after opening fire on Ontario police Tuesday in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, leading to an exchange of gunfire with officers, authorities said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred while Ontario police were conducting surveillance on the individual around 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The officers spotted the man near West 66th Street and South Main Street and tried to detain him, police said.

But he took out a rifle and shot at the officers, who then returned fire, according to LAPD.

The man then abandoned his car and ran away from the scene, LAPD officials said.

Officers with LAPD’s Newton division later arrested him, the agency said.

While the individual involved has been described by Ontario police as a homicide suspect, authorities have not identified him or released any details about the homicide he is accused of.

According to LAPD, he was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting. The agency also said investigators discovered a rifle and handgun at the scene, which had been in his possession.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.