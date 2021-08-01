Hot, dry, windy conditions bring elevated fire dangers to SoCal

As temperatures continue to heat up across the Southland, concerns about dangerous fire weather conditions are also growing.

The National Weather Service issued a warning that Southern California will “have an extended period of elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions” from Sunday through Thursday due to hot, dry and windy conditions with unseasonably dry fuels.

Fire officials are urging residents to be cautious and avoid activities that could cause any sparks outdoors. The Hungry Fire that erupted Saturday afternoon near Gorman started when a vehicle had caught on fire, which quickly spread to the surrounding dry grass.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward progress of the Hungry Fire, which had burned 340 acres as of Sunday morning and was 55% contained.

