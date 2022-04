Christians all over the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, including right here in Los Angeles. It’s a week before Easter Sunday, and also marks the beginning of Holy Week.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is hosting a gathering for the start of Holy Week, a time when Catholics remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ, according to their website.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on April 10, 2022.