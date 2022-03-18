KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer met up with with mastering engineer Howie Weinberg and record producer, engineer Dave Way for a tour of one of music’s most famous neighborhoods: Laurel Canyon.

Starting in the 1960’s, artists like Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Jackson Brown, The Mama’s and The Papa’s and more helped make this area the epicenter for the Los Angeles folk music scene.

Weinberg and Way share some ideas for how to experience the vibe, history and mystique of the storied canyon…even if you don’t have a Grammy!