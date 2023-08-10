The fast-moving wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people and left hundreds of buildings, including homes, damaged.
The devastation stretches across three islands, partially fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora.
If you’re looking to help those impacted, here are a few options:
- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green’s office suggested donors give to the Hawaii Community Foundation and its Maui Strong Fund.
- The American Red Cross is also “providing shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires.”
- The Salvation Army is providing food and support for those affected.
- The Maui Food Bank is accepting donations, as each dollar received can buy four meals for those in need.
- The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is accepting donations to help families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
- Aloha United Way’s Maui Relief Fund will help victims of the fire.
- Click here to donate to multiple nonprofits at once.