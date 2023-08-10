Surreal helicopter footage shows the extent of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Aug. 9, 2023. (Richie Olsten)

The fast-moving wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people and left hundreds of buildings, including homes, damaged.

The devastation stretches across three islands, partially fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

If you’re looking to help those impacted, here are a few options: