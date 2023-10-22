If you haven’t had the chance to see the Orionid meteor shower yet, there is still time.

The meteor shower is expected to peak Sunday evening across the United States, according to CNN, at a rate of 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

The tiny meteors are particles of Halley’s Comet, which is currently in the middle of its 76-year orbit around the sun. It won’t pass by Earth again until 2061.

The Orionids, as they’re known, peak in mid-October each year. They are known for their brightness, and also for their speed since they travel at 41 miles per second, according to NASA.

No telescope is needed to see the meteors shooting across the sky, but clear skies are a must.

“Find an area well away from the city or street lights. Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair,” NASA recommends. “Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast … and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”