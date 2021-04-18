Hundreds gather in Hollywood for march and candlelight vigil against police brutality

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night in Hollywood for a march and candlelight vigil against police brutality.

The demonstration began with a vigil at 8 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street. Protestors then marched north along Vine amid heavy vehicle traffic before turning west onto Hollywood Boulevard.

Dozens of Los Angeles police officers in riot gear patrolled the crowded boulevard in vehicles, on bikes and on foot, but the crowd remained peaceful. There were no reports of arrests.

Participants said the event was intended to honor the victims of two recent fatal shootings by police: Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago. By 11:15 p.m., most protesters and police had left the area.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.