The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai.

Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.”

Deputies assigned to the Ojai Police Department discovered the bodies of Hal Friedberg and Lisa Phelps.

“The two decedents were identified as a married couple associated with the residence,” VCSO said in a news release.

The person who requested the wellness check was a family member who called authorities after receiving what officials referred to only as a “concerning letter.”

Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau, along with investigators from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, completed a scene investigation and recovered a firearm at the residence.

Officials said they do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects and that the cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident was encouraged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Meagan Yates at 805-384-4731.