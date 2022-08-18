An Army veteran and father of three said he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while getting off the Metro in Hawthorne over the weekend.

The incident occurred as Timothy Hahn was leaving the Metro Green Line Crenshaw station around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Hahn said someone spit at him as he stepped off the train. He found himself face-to-face with a man he had never seen before. That’s when he saw the 12-inch blade going toward his stomach.

Hahn raised his arm to block the blade from piercing his vital organs.

Instead, the blade went through his arm.

“With all the blood everywhere, I thought I was dying,” Hahn told KTLA.

Hahn took off running. He was unable to control the bleeding and reach for his cellphone at the same time, so he pleaded for someone to call 911.

Instead, people walked away from him, or just ignored him.

Hahn managed to walk 120th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard before calling police and eventually collapsing from blood loss, he said.

Hahn was on his way to donate plasma to earn some extra cash at the time of the attack, and was just days from getting his license to be a barber.

But now, can barely move his hand.

“I have no movement in three of my fingers. I can only use my pointer finger and my thumb,” Hahn said. “I won’t be able to work and I don’t know what my future holds for me. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Hahn’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to h help raise money for his medical and rehabilitation costs.

The assailant is described as being a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with a torn or stretched collar.

He is also described as having braids on the right side of his head.