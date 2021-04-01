Iconic Amoeba Music reopens in new location on Hollywood Boulevard

Amoeba Music is reopening Thursday in its new Hollywood location roughly a year after having to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic record store will open its doors at 11 a.m. on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue.

“We are SO ready to safely re-open our doors to our amazingly supportive and loyal customers who have kept in touch with us during this unfathomable time,” Amoeba co-owner Jim Henderson said in a statement.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2021.