An 11-month-old child was killed Sunday in Orange County after a driver lost control of his vehicle, hopped a curb and struck a family of three as they were walking on the sidewalk, authorities announced.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near Antonio Parkway and Oak Tree Lane in the Las Flores area, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 54-year-old San Clemente man was traveling northbound on Antonio Parkway in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit the family as they were walking with their child in a stroller on the sidewalk.

The 34-year-old man, 31-year-old woman and their infant, residents of Rancho Santa Margarita, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. CHP officials said that despite the efforts of Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, hospital doctors and nurses, the child succumbed to its injuries and was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

The 54-year-old driver, who was also taken to the hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, CHP said.

An infant was killed after a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the family of three while they were walking on the sidewalk in Las Flores on April 2, 2023.

Wreckage of a Hyundai Sonata after it struck a family of three in Las Flores on April 2, 2023.

First responders on the scene of the fatal April 2, 2023, collision.

A person being taken to the hospital after a fatal collision in Las Flores on April 2, 2023.

People sitting on the curb near the wreckage after the collision in Las Flores on April 2, 2023.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CHP Officer Kinsey at 949-670-7030.