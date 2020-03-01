Information sought in death of man found shot near fire station in Inglewood

A Google Maps image shows the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 108th Street in Inglewood.

Authorities sought the public’s help Sunday for information in connection with the death of a man found shot near a fire station in Inglewood.

The Inglewood Police Department said it received a call about a shooting victim at Crenshaw Boulevard and 108th Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to the Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Fire Department has a station near the scene. A donut shop, a laundromat, a motel and other businesses are also located nearby.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

They asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 310-412-5240. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the 24-hour hotline 888-412-7463 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

“All tips are handled by a third party service provider and use an encrypted chat system,” the Police Department said in a statement. “You will never have physical contact with any law enforcement agency, and a reward, up to $1000, can be collected.”