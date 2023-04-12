Inglewood business owners expressed their concerns Tuesday about a planned Los Angeles Metro project that could displace dozens of companies.

The project, called the Inglewood people mover or Inglewood Transit Connector, will add a 1.6-mile length of track that can bring travelers from Metro’s K Line to the city, home to prominent attractions like SoFi Stadium.

The tradeoff, however, is that 41 businesses will have to relocate to make space for new stations. More than 300 people work for those companies, according to the Daily Breeze.

The Inglewood City Council unanimously approved a plan to move the businesses and provide relocation assistance, though some owners expressed some trepidation.

“The idea that we’re going to get all these people who are going to ride the train and come for 1.6 miles is something I’m still questioning,” one public speaker said. “Is that really going to be something that’s going to serve our community?”

The relocation plan is expected to cost $12 million, a figure that does not include the price of purchasing the properties.

Construction on the people mover is expected to begin next year and should be complete in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics.