(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom made news this week on a few COVID-related items as California’s mask mandate is set to expire.

Wednesday, Newsom signed a bill reinstating COVID-19 sick pay and bringing relief to some businesses. The governor also said his COVID-19 endemic strategy could be revealed as early as Monday.

Marisa Lagos with KQED and John Myers with the Los Angeles times go inside the bullpen with Nikki Laurenzo.