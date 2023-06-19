KTLA’s political series, Inside California Politics, will air a special program on California’s 2024 Senate race on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. on KTLA and Nexstar’s local stations around the state.

The special, “Inside California Politics: The Race for the Senate,” will feature the three leading candidates running to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she retires in 2025: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

A recent survey by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics found that Schiff and Porter were in a statistical tie for first place among voters with each being the preferred candidate for a little over 14% of respondents.

Lee was a distant third with only 6.2% of respondents naming the Oakland representative as their first choice.

However, 47% of respondents said they were still undecided on who they would support in the primary, which is 8 months away.

The special will air on the following stations:

•FOX40 in Sacramento

•KTLA in Los Angeles

•KRON in San Francisco

•FOX5 in San Diego

•KGET TV 17 in Bakersfield

•KSEE 24 and KGPE 47 in Fresno

The special program will also be published on all of the stations’ websites after airing on television.