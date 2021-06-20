Inside the Bullpen: The latest on California’s state budget, recall election

Speaking with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, CalMatters’ Laurel Rosenhall and the Los Angeles Times’ John Myers give their takes on California’s budget, the state’s reopening and the latest on the gubernatorial recall election.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the real budget, if it’s the final budget and it hasn’t been for most years,” Myers said.

Meanwhile, Rosenhall talks about a 2019 law that could impact the recall election.

“It could trigger some lawsuits and it could have an impact on the runs against Gavin Newsom,” Rosenhall said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 20, 2021.