Intoxicated man arrested after stabbing dad with broken bottle during fight in Yucaipa home: Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he used a broken alcohol bottle to stab his father in the chest during a fight in Yucaipa last week.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Greenbluff Way around 8:10 p.m. Thursday after someone called to report a man screaming in the driveway of a neighboring home, the Yucaipa Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

They arrived at the scene and found the 51-year-old victim with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Loma Lima Linda Medical Center “for a higher level care,” the release stated. Authorities did not provide any information on his condition.

Investigators determined the victim had been involved in a fight with his son, who was intoxicated at the time, according to the Police Department.

During the physical altercation, the suspect — identified as 25-year-old Andrew Downs — allegedly stabbed his father with a broken alcohol bottle.

The bottle has been recovered, police said.

After his arrest, Downs was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal threats, according to the release. His bail was set at $1 million.

A booking photo was not released.

The stabbing remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 909-918-2305.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can leave tips by calling 1-800-782-7463.