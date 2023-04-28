Homicide detectives are responding to a death investigation after an infant’s body was discovered in the South El Monte area Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lerma Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The area is near a hotel and not far from the sprawling Whittier Narrows Recreation Area.

Authorities are not releasing much information, but indicated an infant was found dead at the scene. The age and gender of the infant have not been released. It is also unknown how the infant died and how long he or she had been at the location.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323- 890-5500.