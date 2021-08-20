Irvine hit-and-run victim speaks out, police continue search for driver

The Irvine Police Department continues searching for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk last week.

“How do you, as a human being, hit someone and just leave them there like they’re nothing, how do you do that?” said Channing Paul, who was left injured in the incident.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12 at around 5:30 p.m. when Paul was taking an evening stroll.

She was crossing an intersection on Encanto at Molino in Irvine and was struck by a passing vehicle, the department said in a news release Thursday.

“I just remember something dark and then I just remember feeling pain on my thigh,” Paul said recalling the incident. “I saw the air and I hit the ground, I blacked out.”

The driver of the vehicle, described as a Jaguar XJ with tinted windows and aftermarket chrome rims, then sped away without stopping to render aid to the victim, according to police.

Paul suffered a concussion, she had to have several stitches on her head, her shoulder was dislocated and her humerus was broken.

“I just want them to come forward and be honest,” Paul said.

Anyone with information is asked contact Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724- 7024 or at rsolis@cityofirvine.org.