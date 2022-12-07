An Irvine man was sentenced to six years in prison for serving as a pimp to two prostitutes and firing a gun at other prostitutes who attempted to run off his sex workers.

Coby Christopher House, 23, pleaded guilty on June 21 to one count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a Wednesday press release.

In 2019, House oversaw two sex workers and received money from their prostitution. On Oct 10, 2019, he fired a gun “several times” at other prostitutes who were worried that House’s sex workers would “attract the attention of law enforcement” while soliciting clients, the release said.

“When he learned of a confrontation between the women working for him and other women working as prostitutes, [House] pulled out a gun and shot it many times at another person,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. “Though he missed, this conduct is deserving of a long stretch in federal prison.”

House, who was captured the next day after a high-speed chase that traveled 2 miles, admitted to possessing a .22-caliber revolver, a .380-caliber handgun and ammunition, even though he was on supervised release for a federal charge of alien smuggling.

While House was sentenced to prison, the man who drove House during the pursuit was not. Olbert Maximilian Lara, a 23-year-old from Riverside, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three years of probation and a fine of $500.