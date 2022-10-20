JANUARY 10: Water pours down the toilet on January 10, 2007. (Photo Illustration by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Residents of San Francisco’s Noe Valley are getting a new public restroom that could come with a huge price tag.

On Wednesday, the SF Chronicle reported that a new public toilet in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood would cost the city a whopping $1.7 million dollars.

But according to San Francisco Recreation and Parks, it may not be quite that simple.

“A $1.7 million restroom makes a good headline, but the whole story is a lot more nuanced and less sensational,” a spokesperson for SF Rec & Parks told KTLA sister station, KRON4 in San Francisco.

A ceremony to celebrate the public restroom in Noe Valley on Wednesday was canceled.

SF Rec & Parks says that the project is still in such an early stage there isn’t even a design for it yet. The project could end up costing the city far less, and leftover funding could be put towards further improvements or maintenance of the restroom.

“We estimate high–not because we want to spend more money, but because we want to ensure we can deliver projects to communities even if we are hit with unexpected costs. That means budgeting for the worst-case scenario,” the spokesperson said.

SF Rec & Parks says its budget includes considerations of factors, including “onerous demands and unpredictable costs levied by PG&E,” soaring construction costs, and “hiring in a way that reflects our values, in which workers earn a living wage and benefits.”

