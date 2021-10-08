It’s Finally Friday! Weekend ideas for 10/8/21

It’s Finally Friday! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer shares a few things to do in SoCal for the weekend of October 8, 2021:
- On Sunday, Family Style Food Festival presented by The Hundreds will take over CBS’s Television City featuring exclusive collaborations between trendy L.A. restaurants and streetwear brands. We sampled an al pastor taco from Tacos 1986.
- Take a family friendly lighted Jack-o’-lantern tour through the King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas with Nights of the Jack.
- While the Disney+ drive-in experience is sold out, Los Angeles magazine has a full list of outdoor movie and drive-in events.
- Bring the pup on a quick road trip to Santa Barbara’s off-leash dog beach, Arroyo Burro Beach. Nearby restaurant, Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach, offers indoor, outdoor and to-go dining.