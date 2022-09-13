According to MyFitnessPal, people order more pumpkin spice lattes on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing!

While Starbucks is well-known for its selection of pumpkin spice stuff, other coffee shops also sell the famed fall drinks as well and, in some cases, at a lower cost.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee company released its signature Pumpkin Spice drinks on August 10, along with a new flavor, Nutty Pumpkin, according to the company website.

Dunkin’ Donuts will sell $3 medium pumpkin cream cold brews and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte until Sept. 13.

2. Krispy Kreme

The famed doughnut chain introduced its pumpkin spice products on Aug. 8, a full month earlier than it did in 2021.

Customers can get a medium pumpkin spice latte or iced version for $4.09, and a variety of pumpkin spiced doughnuts, according to a press release.

3. Peet’s Coffee

The California-based coffee chain debuted its new fall menu on Aug. 24 that included pumpkin spiced drinks. The company introduced Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly, which is sold for $7.20, according to PRNewswire.

4. 7-Eleven

The convenience store company also shared that its back the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee returned on Aug. 5. A medium-sized coffee drink is sold for $2.09, according to its website.

5. Tim Horton’s

Tim Horton’s U.S.-based locations started selling pumpkin spice products on Aug. 24. The Canadian coffee chain sells Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capps, Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew with Cold Foam along with pumpkin spice products. A pumpkin spice latte retails for $3.70, according to Chateline.com