Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with sex-trafficking probe

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Maxwell was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later Thursday, the source said.

Maxwell, the longtime friend of Epstein, has been under investigation for facilitating Epstein’s recruitment of young girls and women. Maxwell has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

