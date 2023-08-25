A civilian pilot may have received the fright of their life on Friday morning as they violated a temporary flight restriction over Lake Tahoe due to President Biden’s vacation in the area, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

At around 7:50 a.m., the civilian aircraft began its flight towards Lake Tahoe when two NORAD F-16 fighter jets and a United States Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin intercepted and escorted the aircraft out of the area.

NORAD said that during the event flares were used to grab the attention of the civilian pilot.

“Flares were employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground,” NORAD wrote in a news release.

Flares are designed to burn out quickly and completely before landing on the ground.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response,” NORAD wrote in the release.

“The identification and monitoring of aircraft demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.”

The temporary flight restriction near the area of Lake Tahoe is due to President Joe Biden’s visit.