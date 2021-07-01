July 4th fireworks displays across SoCal: Where to watch in L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties

Looking for a place to watch fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July on Sunday night? With dozens of displays — including a number that are free — to choose from across Southern California, there’s something for everyone.

Many jurisdictions across the region have outlawed all forms of fireworks, including the city of L.A. And with hot weather brining elevated fire danger this weekend as the state remains mired in drought, officials are encouraging the public to enjoy professional fireworks events.

The pyrotechnic displays are also known to negatively affect pets, combat veterans and people with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders.

Los Angeles County

Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department

Artesia: Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave., 9 p.m.

Calabasas: Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway, 9 p.m. Note: This event is sold out.

Cerritos: Cerritos High School, 12500 E. 183rd St., 9 p.m.

Glendale: downtown near Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard, 9 p.m.

Hollywood: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., 7:15 p.m., fireworks show will follow a screening of “Dirty Dancing”

Hollywood Hills: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 6 p.m. July 3 & 4, fireworks show and live concert with Kool & the Gang

Irwindale: Irwindale Park, 5050 N. Irwindale Ave., 9 p.m.

La Crescenta: Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., 9 p.m.

La Habra: La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., 9 p.m.

Lancaster: Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Avenue H, 9:15 p.m.

Marina del Rey: Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, 9 p.m. Those who wish to view the show from Burton Chace Park must register for free entry beforehand.

Monrovia: Library Park, 321 South Myrtle Ave., 9 p.m.

Pacific Palisades: Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., 8 p.m.

Porter Ranch: Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., 9 p.m.

Santa Clarita: Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., 9 p.m.

South El Monte: New Temple Park, 1450 Lidcombe Ave., 9 p.m.

South Gate: South Gate Park, 9615 Pinehurst Ave., 9 p.m.

Studio City: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, 9 p.m.

Valencia: Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, 9 p.m.

Whittier: York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, 9 p.m.

Woodland Hills: Warner Center Park,5800 Topanga Blvd., 6 p.m.

Orange County

Information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority

Buena Park: Knott’s Berry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., 9 p.m.

Dana Point: Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point Harbor Drive, 9 p.m.

Emerald Bay: Emerald Bay Cove, time unavailable

Irvine: Five Point Amphitheater, 14800 Chinon, 8 p.m.

Laguna Hills: Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, 9 p.m.

Lake Forest: Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Parkway, 9 p.m.

Los Alamitos: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11200 Lexington Drive, 9 p.m.

Mission Viejo: Lake Mission Viejo, 22056 Olympiad Road, 9 p.m.

San Clemente: San Clemente Pier, 615 Avenida Victoria, 9 p.m.

San Juan Capistrano: San Juan Sports Park, 32701 Alipaz St., 9 p.m.

Tustin: Northrup Stadium at Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real, 9 p.m.

Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda Middle School, 4777 Casa Loma Ave., 9 p.m.

Riverside County

Information provided by the Riverside County Fire Department

Banning: Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St., 6 p.m.

Corona: Santana Park, 598 Santana Way, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore: fireworks will be launched from the T-peninsula of the lake at 9 p.m. Free viewing locations include Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Swick-Matich Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach and a portion of the levee system.

Moreno Valley: Civic Center Amphitheater, 14075 Frederick St., festival gates open at 2 p.m. and fireworks are at 9 p.m.

Palm Desert: Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue, 9 p.m.

Rancho Mirage: Agua Caliente Casino, 250 Bob Hope Drive, 9 p.m.

Riverside: La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave., 9 p.m.

Riverside: Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave., 9 p.m.

Temecula: Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Pkwy, 8:45 p.m.

Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road, 9 p.m.

San Bernardino County

Information provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department

Highland: Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline St., 7:30 p.m.

Lake Arrowhead: Lake Arrowhead Village, 28200 Highway 189, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga: LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter, 8408 Rochester Ave., 9 p.m.

Redlands: Sylvan Park, 601 N. University St., 9 p.m.

Twentynine Palms: Tortoise Rock Casino, 73829 Baseline Road, 9 p.m.

Upland: Holliday Rock Quarry, 1499 N. Benson Ave., 9 p.m.

Yucaipa: Yucaipa High School, 33000 Yucaipa Blvd., 9 p.m.

Yucca Valley: Brehm Park, 56640 Little League Drive, 9 p.m.