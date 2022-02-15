Justin Bieber saved a restaurant chain? Belieb it!

There’s nothing new about celebrity endorsements of goods and services, or food companies partnering with stars to promote new menu items.

But it’s not every day that a company credits Justin Bieber with giving it a new lease on life.

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, says sales at stores open at least a year jumped by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with an 11% decline a year earlier.

A key reason: The company partnered with Bieber last November to introduce a line of bite-size donuts that it says the pop star helped create.

The limited-time-only “Timbiebs Timbits” were available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle flavors. Oh, and you could also score Bieber merch.

The promotion “was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations,” Jose Cil, chief exec of Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, told financial analysts.

He described the chain’s Bieber deal as an example of “unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests.”

“I’m a Belieber,” Cil declared. “You can expect to see more from this exciting partnership in the year ahead.”

In a press release, Tim Hortons said the Biebster has a “fanatical love of the Tims brand.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” it quoted Bieber as saying. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

While this suggests modest life goals on Bieber’s part, the key takeaway is that celebrity food deals and endorsements won’t be going away any time soon.

McDonald’s got it going in 2020 and a number of other fast-food chains have jumped onto the bandwagon. Apparently there’s no shortage of celebrities proud to acknowledge lifelong ambitions of being a corporate pitchman.

Belieb it.