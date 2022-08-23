Kanye West will not face charges for an alleged assault against a fan that happened earlier this year.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told TMZ.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. in January.

The street where the alleged battery happened was near Soho Warehouse, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

The case was being investigated as misdemeanor battery. Maximum jail sentence for the crime is six months in jail.