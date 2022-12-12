In her first move as mayor, Karen Bass issued a state of emergency declaration for homelessness, according to a news release.

Bass first announced that she would issue an emergency order during her inauguration on Sunday.

“When life is this hard for some Angelenos, it affects all Angelenos. That is why tomorrow morning, I will start my first day as mayor at our city’s Emergency Operations Center, where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness,” Bass said.

“My emergency declaration will recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside and do so for good.”

Bass said that her decision to issue an emergency declaration will lead the city in a new direction in the battle against homelessness with a “unified and citywide strategy.”

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020.

The new mayor has said that homelessness will be her No. 1 priority as mayor.

After the inauguration, Bass became the first woman and second African- American to hold the L.A. mayor position.

She was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who endorsed her campaign earlier this year.

The ceremony featured poems by Amanda Gorman, former National Youth Poet Laureate, and performances by Stevie Wonder, Mary Mary, and the Hamilton High School chamber choir.