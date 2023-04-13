Kellogg’s will soon offer a colorful twist on one of its most popular cereals.

The breakfast company announced on Thursday that Rainbow Krispies would be available at retail locations nationwide later this month.

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal Introduces Kellogg’s First Fruity Cereal With An Excellent Source Of Vitamin D In Every Bowl. (Kellogg Company)

The company promises that the new cereal will be a nutritious and vibrant addition to everyone’s morning routine.

“Whether you’re looking to increase your daily Vitamin D intake or hungry for a tasty bowl of colorful goodness, Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies are here to add a boost to even the most mundane mornings,” Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, said in a statement.

Kellogg’s also encouraged its customers to use the new cereal to create colorful Rice Krispy treat creations.

Prices for the new cereal will range from $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box. However, individual stores will set official figures.