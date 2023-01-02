Professional rally car driver Ken Block died Monday after a snowmobile accident in Utah, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

The scene of the crash in the Mill Hollow area of Uinta National Forest (credit: Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the department’s post, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. in the Mill Hollow area of Uinta National Forest.

The 55-year-old “was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” officials said.

First responders with sheriff’s office, as well as Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene, but Block succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said the rally car driver had been out riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Block, one of the co-founders of DC Shoes, was a champion rally car driver with Hoonigan Racing Division, formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the sheriff’s office said.