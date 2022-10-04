Looking to save money while entertaining the little ones in your life?
With October comes “Kids Free San Diego,” a month-long program offering free admission for children at theme parks, attractions, museums, resorts, restaurants and more.
The annual program returns this year and runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 for children 12 years of age or under.
Most theme parks, museums and attractions offer a free child’s admission with a paid adult ticket (some may offer more). Restaurants and resorts are offering free children’s meals and stays with paid adults.
Check out the full details for each participating business during “Kids Free San Diego” month here.
Attractions include:
- Belmont Park
- Birch Aquarium
- City Cruises
- Davey’s Locker Whale Watching & Sportsfishing
- LEGOLAND
- Living Coast Discovery Center
- Oceanside Adventures
- Old Town Trolley Tours
- San Diego Speed Boat Adventures
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- San Diego Whale Watch
- SeaWorld
- Sky Falconry
- The Gondola Company
Museums include:
- Comic-Con Museum
- Coronado Historical Association
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- La Mesa Railway Depot Museum
- The Living Coast Discovery Center
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Marston House – SOHO San Diego
- Mingei International Museum
- Miniature Craftsmanship Museum
- Mission San Luis Rey
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
- Museum of Making Music
- Museum of Us
- New Children’s Museum
- Pacific Southwest Railway Museum
- San Diego Air & Space Museum
- The San Diego Archaeological Center
- San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
- San Diego History Center
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- USS Midway Museum
- The Warner-Carrillo Ranch House
Restaurants include:
- Amigo Spot and Waffle Spot
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Bay Club Hotel & Marina
- Blue Wave Bar and Grill
- Carnitas Snack Shack
- Carte Hotel
- Casa Guadalajara
- Catamaran Resort Hotel
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- The Dana on Mission Bay
- DoubleTree by Hilton San Diego – Hotel Circle
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego – La Jolla
- Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Bayside
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Hotel Indigo
- Humphreys Half Moon Inn
- Humphreys La Jolla Grill
- Jose’s La Jolla
- Loews Coronado Bay Resort
- Maryjane’s – Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
- Omni San Diego Hotel
- Rancho Bernardo Inn
- Samburgers Little Italy
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina
- Torreyana Grille
- Town and Country Resort
- Windows Café & Lounge 72°