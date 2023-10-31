Imagine a nightmare Halloween scenario: you open your front door for what you think will be costumed children, but instead, you see a public figure you strongly detest. Who is that public figure?

Americans offered a variety of answers when YouGov asked, and according to results reported in the Washington Post, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is the most widely hated person among Americans of all stripes.

Who else would Americans hate to see? Popular answers include Russian President Vladimir Putin and China President Xi Jinping, as well as a bevy of American politicians of both parties.

And who would Americans want to see? For most people, it’s actress and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

Other popular answers include Stephen Colbert and Greg Gutfeld. You can probably guess the political persuasion that went with each.

To see more results and find out where your generation landed, visit the Washington Post website.