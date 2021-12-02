Kincade Fire settlement results in $125M in penalties for Pacific Gas & Electric

A Cal Fire vehicle drives past a downed power pole in the Alexander Valley two days after the Kincade fire ignited in October 2019.(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., whose faulty equipment was blamed for sparking California’s worst wildfire of 2019, will pay $125 million in fines and penalties under a settlement reached with state regulators, officials announced Thursday.

Under a settlement agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division, PG&E shareholders will pay a $40-million fine into the state’s general fund.

The utility also agreed not to raise rates to cover the $85-million cost for permanent removal of abandoned transmission facilities, bringing the total fines and penalties to $125 million.

An investigation by state fire officials found that a faulty PG&E transmission line sparked the Kincade fire, which tore through more than 77,000 acres of Northern California wine country in 2019.

