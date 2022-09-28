The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

Following multiple fights that shut down Knott’s Berry Farm in July, the theme park has now updated its chaperone policy on Wednesday.

The policy will still remain active, but the park now allows up to five minors per adult. Chaperones are defined as anyone over 21 years old and minors are anyone under 17 years old.

For Knott’s Scary Farm only, any chaperone who accompanies five paid minors will receive a complimentary park ticket, valid only on the same night of visit.

“The complimentary admission ticket is offered only for those chaperones accompanying a total of five minors with paid admission,” the policy explains. “Chaperones of parties less than five minors do not qualify for complimentary admission and would need a paid ticket for admission.”

All policies will take effect beginning Sept. 29 and will only apply on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Chaperone rules will also apply during all Knott’s Scary Farm events.

Chaperones must bring a photo ID and remain inside the park while being available by phone throughout their stay.

“For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park,” park officials say. “Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward.”