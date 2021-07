The father of Kolby Story, the missing 32-year-old woman whose skeletal remains were found and identified at the Ballona Wetlands earlier this month, spoke out on his daughter’s death.

“Somebody saw something and please come forward, because I need to find out what happened to my little girl,” Kolby’s father, Brian Story said.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help her children here.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 news on July 28, 2021.