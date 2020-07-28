Koreatown store accused of selling radish paste as COVID-19 prevention product agrees to refund buyers

Organic radishes are seen on sale in an organic supermarket in Saintes, France, on Oct. 23, 2018. (Georges Gobet / AFP / Getty Images)

A Koreatown health supplements store will have to refund anyone who bought a radish paste it advertised as able to protect against COVID-19 infection under the terms of a proposed settlement unveiled by Los Angeles officials Monday.

Insan Healing and CEO Angela Oh must also pay a $20,000 civil penalty and cease all misleading claims in its promotions, according the settlement reached with the L.A. City Attorney’s Office.

The agreement has yet to be approved by a judge.

Anyone who bought the 550-gram container of radish paste from the Koreatown Galleria shop between March 17 and May 14 would be fully refunded.

The company reported it made about $8,770 in sales of the product during that period.

The settlement does not specify how many jars were sold. On Monday, the paste was selling for $99.95 on the company’s website.

Officials say the item was previously promoted as “an immunity boost to your lungs” and “a must-have product for the protection and prevention of the COVID-19, cold and flu season.”

After the city filed a lawsuit over the claims on May 13, Insan removed the product, officials said.

“Consumers who are misled into believing in a false COVID-19 prevention or cure might forego the steps we all need to take, from wearing masks to washing hands to physically distancing,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement. “In this pandemic, our residents’ lives depend on accurate information.”

L.A. County residents can report suspected COVID-19 scams to the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at 800-593-8222 or dcba.lacounty.gov. Suspected price gouging can be reported at stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov.