KTLA’s Breaking Bias: Through History

California shattered a daily record for new coronavirus cases with more than 6,000 infections reported Monday — the largest single-day count in the state since the pandemic hit the U.S.

In Los Angeles County, officials reported more than 2,000 new cases for the third time in the last week. In San Diego County, officials reported more than 300 new cases for the second day in a row after breaking a record with more than 310 cases Sunday.