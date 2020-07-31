KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Five

Episode Five — The Frontier of the Future

NASA’s Perseverance rover is rocketing to the red planet, carrying high tech tools to search the surface for signs of past life. But it’s also packed with state-of-the-art science experiments, whose success will help pave the way towards finally putting people, boots down on the ground of the alien world. In the final episode of our special series, Lu Parker show us how this Mission to Mars is blazing a trail into the frontier of the future, and could eventually make mankind, the extraterrestrials.

To watch our complete series, visit ktla.com/perseverance

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 31, 2020.