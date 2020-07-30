KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Four

Episode Four – Scouring for Signs of Life

NASA is celebrating a soaring success, as its Mars 2020 Mission blasts off from Cape Canaveral, on a cosmic path to the red planet. Perseverance is easily the most sophisticated rover ever sent to Mars, and one that aims to rewrite mankind’s history.

When it lands, the spacecraft will scour the surface, looking for signs of life. In this episode of our special series, Glen Walker shows us how that objective, could unlock the secrets of the universe.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 30, 2020.