KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode One

Episode One – Relaunching the Space Race?

NASA’s new mission to Mars is set to launch this week, blasting it’s new state-of-the art rover Perseverance, on a 6-month journey to the Red Planet. Our new special series “Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet” will show you how its cosmic quest, could change the course of history. The rover was designed and built at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. But as our Glen Walker reports in our first episode, it could set off a new Space Race, some 65 million miles away.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 27, 2020.