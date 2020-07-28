KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Two

Episode Two – A Roving Researcher

NASA’s Perseverance Mission to Mars took more than 6 years to plan, build and execute, at an estimated to cost of more than $2 Billion. When you’re spending money and time like that, you have to make sure all the state-of-the-art equipment works, especially when you’re sending it 65 million miles away. So engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, really put their rover to the test. In today’s episode of our special series, Lu Parker shows us all the incredible high-tech toys Perseverance is bringing along to Mars and how they will pave the way for human exploration.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1pm on July 28, 2020.