KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Sneak Peek

Sneak Peek – “Perseverance in the Pandemic”

We’re just days away from NASA’s next historic mission to Mars, launching its new state-of-the-art rover — Perseverance.

And while there’s always unknowns in space exploration, the engineers behind the craft didn’t expect to encounter a crisis right here on Earth. In a special sneak peek of KTLA’s special new series, “Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet,” our Glen Walker shows us how the team at NASA and JPL persevered in the face of a global pandemic.

To watch more of our series, visit ktla.com/perseverance

This aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 26, 2020.