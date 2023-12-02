The Los Angeles chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (spcaLA) is outraged over the “horrific” discovery of a dead longhorn in front of a fraternity house near the campus of Oklahoma State University.

According to KTLA sister station KFOR, the carcass was found in front of the FarmHouse Fraternity in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The words “F**k FH” were scrawled on the cow’s side.

A local police officer told KFOR that the longhorn appeared to have been dead for less than 24 hours upon its discovery, and it was unlikely that it was killed on off-campus fraternity house’s front lawn.

Tire tracks on the lawn indicate that a truck or truck and trailer dumped the steer there, KFOR reported.

A dead longhorn is seen outside the FarmHouse fraternity house in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Dec. 1, 2023. (KFOR)

SpcaLA officials released a statement condemning the “horrific and unsettling” discovery and called for a thorough investigation by local authorities, the Oklahoma State University’s Office of Student Support and Conduct and the National Interfraternity Council.

The dead longhorn does carry some significance, as OSU is set to take on the University of Texas (whose mascot is a longhorn steer) in Dallas on Saturday in the Big 12 championship, and some are speculating that the slaughtering of the steer is directly connected to the matchup.

“Regardless, if this is because of a football game, “Texas Hate Week,” or something more nefarious, this is a criminal act,” said Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA President. “This behavior cannot be brushed aside.”

KFOR obtained a statement from Oklahoma State University:

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.” Statement from Oklahoma State University

Where the animal came from and who put it there remains under investigation.

The Longhorns defeated Oklahoma State by a score of 49-21 on Saturday.