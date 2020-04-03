L.A. Chef Nancy Silverton, who offered free meals to struggling restaurant workers, tests positive for coronavirus

Chef Nancy Silverton at Osteria Mozza. Restaurant workers who have been laid off or seen significant losses in hours and/or pay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for free meals and supplies at Silverton’s restaurant, Chi Spacca.(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Mozzaplex chef Nancy Silverton has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Silverton’s partner Michael Krikorian made the announcement in an essay on his personal website Friday.

Silverton and Krikorian were tested for the virus on March 27 after learning that they had been in contact with someone who had the virus, he said. They received their results three days later, and hers came back positive. The couple is now in quarantine at their Los Angeles home.

Krikorian has been documenting the couple’s quarantine on his website, and recently shared the story of the day he and Silverton were tested.

“That night, Nancy made an omelet for her son Ben,” he wrote. “‘It was during the making of the omelet that I realized something was not quite right,’ Nancy said.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.